Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Trading Down 12.3%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company engages in the manufacturing and distribution of the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories; and research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Further Reading

