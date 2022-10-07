nanosynth group (LON:NNN) Trading 8% Higher

nanosynth group plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) was up 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 11,395,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 19,149,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

nanosynth group Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market cap of £9.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.46.

Insider Activity at nanosynth group

In related news, insider Gareth Cave bought 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,333.33 ($10,069.27).

About nanosynth group

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

