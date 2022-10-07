NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.00. NanoViricides has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.
NanoViricides Company Profile
