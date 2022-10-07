National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 3.4 %

BIP has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $35.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

