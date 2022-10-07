National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

National Retail Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.40. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $48.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.21% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $505,591.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,717 shares in the company, valued at $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Retail Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

