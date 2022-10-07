Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.52

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $11.54. Natural Gas Services Group shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 71,011 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.15 million, a PE ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $889,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

