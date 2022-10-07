Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NTUS opened at $32.96 on Friday. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natus Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Natus Medical by 28.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Natus Medical by 3.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.