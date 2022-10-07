Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.49.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $793,000. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 5.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Netflix by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $240.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

