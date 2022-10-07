Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells $153,169.83 in Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 2.5 %

NBIX stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $112.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,012.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.74). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

