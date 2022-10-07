New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys Shares of 34,700 Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,462,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,735,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after buying an additional 1,248,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,730,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,182,000 after buying an additional 1,202,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $16.33 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

