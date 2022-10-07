New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 344,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Shares of AVY opened at $170.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.55. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

