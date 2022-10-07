New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Chemours were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,701,000 after acquiring an additional 193,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,007 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 2,195.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 354,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 338,895 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Chemours by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 880,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after purchasing an additional 108,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CC opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. Chemours’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.