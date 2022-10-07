New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,531,000 after purchasing an additional 141,697 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after purchasing an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 441,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $148.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $123.84 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.77. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

