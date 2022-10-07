New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FMC were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $265,158,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FMC stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.42 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Citigroup increased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

