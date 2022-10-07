New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $728,000 Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after buying an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,150,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,884 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,076 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $97.49 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry J. Maier acquired 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, with a total value of $99,990.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

