New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 3.3 %

Several equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $426.32.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $324.22 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $300.63 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.27.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

