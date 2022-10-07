New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $781,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 196.03%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock valued at $967,361. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

