New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $783,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $96.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $443,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,753,488.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,922 shares of company stock worth $1,739,455. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.