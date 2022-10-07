New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $786,000 Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Leidos Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total transaction of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.89 and its 200 day moving average is $100.83. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

