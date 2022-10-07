New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 12,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,440,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,208,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,021,000 after buying an additional 210,360 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,985,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,447,000 after buying an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 2.4 %

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of HOG opened at $36.10 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.37%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Further Reading

