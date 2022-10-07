New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $62.65 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.