New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 21.1% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $309.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $336.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $281.42 and a 52 week high of $531.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TECH shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

