New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,122,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,493,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 281,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,000,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,807,000 after acquiring an additional 371,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $103.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.54.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

