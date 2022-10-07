New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

NYSE:OMC opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.53. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.