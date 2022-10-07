New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in V.F. were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the first quarter valued at $83,806,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $29.32 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

