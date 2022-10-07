New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 1,500 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.06. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMC Materials Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

