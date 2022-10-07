New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. CWM LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 15,770.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 211,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 210,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 39.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,809,000 after purchasing an additional 120,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $138.08 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.82.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

