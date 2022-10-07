New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 600 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Textron were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,253,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,807,000 after acquiring an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 711.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,554,000 after buying an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Textron in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $62.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.05. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.