New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,278 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Stories

