NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 158,494.64 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero acquired 12,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 12.56 per share, for a total transaction of 158,494.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,761,574 shares in the company, valued at 47,245,369.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NXDT stock opened at 12.41 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 12.13 and a one year high of 17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.47.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

