NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Acquires 158,494.64 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero acquired 12,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of 12.56 per share, for a total transaction of 158,494.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,761,574 shares in the company, valued at 47,245,369.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NXDT stock opened at 12.41 on Friday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 12.13 and a one year high of 17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.47.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.