NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NIKE Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.54. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after buying an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

