NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NI. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NiSource by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 429,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $3,108,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NiSource by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in NiSource by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Edward Jones raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

