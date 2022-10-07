Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSANY opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.00. Nissan Motor has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

