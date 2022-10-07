Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Trading Up 1.9%

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 43,288 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 483,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

Get Nisun International Enterprise Development Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 214.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 265,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 2,772.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 104,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Company Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nisun International Enterprise Development Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.