Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.07

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.07 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.22). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.22), with a volume of 1,185 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock has a market cap of £164.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.55.

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

