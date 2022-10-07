Nordic American Tankers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 24,684 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical volume of 2,569 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NAT. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $508.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.04.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.82%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.