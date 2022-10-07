Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.63.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.68. The company has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.