Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.31

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.31 and traded as high as $43.27. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 5,593 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $250.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31.

Northrim BanCorp Increases Dividend

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 23,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Further Reading

