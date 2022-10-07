NTT DATA Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for NTT DATA in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for NTT DATA’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NTT DATA’s FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

NTT DATA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.13. NTT DATA has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. NTT DATA had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. The company operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EMEA & LATAM segments. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, and application development and management services, as well as maintenance support services.

