Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Nucor were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $117.81 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.19.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

