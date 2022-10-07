Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG) Shares Down 1.3%

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:NDVG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 9,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 3,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.