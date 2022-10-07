Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.96. 197,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 215,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

