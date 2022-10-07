O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

