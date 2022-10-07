Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,336 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,999.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,432.6% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,269.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,631 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,887 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,520.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 310,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,925,000 after acquiring an additional 298,174 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,867.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,910 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

