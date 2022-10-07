OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 155,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,383,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OCFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $1.85 to $1.59 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $301.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.88 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 42.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,177,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 652,111 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 935.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 145,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 530.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 117,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 261.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 459,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 332,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

