O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $732.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $712.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,644 shares of company stock worth $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

