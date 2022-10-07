Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

OESX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Performance

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.