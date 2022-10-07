Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

OXBR opened at $2.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.13% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

