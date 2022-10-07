P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price Up 2.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 16,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 116,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

P3 Health Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 617.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 214,860 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 103.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in P3 Health Partners by 809.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 167,847 shares during the last quarter.

P3 Health Partners Company Profile

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

