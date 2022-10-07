Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $3.38 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.43 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

